Merida City Council delivers the first 29 computers of the program “Computer at home”

The “Computer at home” program, a huge support for Merida families’. Photo: (Yucatán al instante)

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 01, 2021).- Mayor Renan Barrera Concha affirmed that timely and efficient attention to the needs of the population has always been one of the most important actions of the current administration and more now due to the conditions of the pandemic, the response of the authority to improve conditions of life of citizens is a must.

In this context, the mayor emphasized that even on issues that are not within its direct competence, such as education, the City Council has done its best to provide support to families who urgently need it in these difficult times that we have to face. .

“We know that education is one of those fundamental issues for development and we are aware that many families go through difficult economic conditions to solve the needs of their children of school age”, he added.

He stressed that for the above, the City Council launched the “Computer at home” program, since having a computer of this type is much more necessary now.

The City Council delivered the first 29 computers through this program. In total, 1,580 applications were validated that met all the requirements.

The Councilor stressed that this program is a combined subsidy and credit support, which is delivered in a transparent manner, with clear and open rules and with the approval of beneficiaries in charge of a committee.

“Our objective as a humanist government is to ensure the well-being of the population in general and all municipal efforts are focused on that objective and that is why we assume the social commitment with the families, so that their children do not remain without studying for lack of economic support ”, he highlighted.

The mayor thanked the committee in charge of validating the applications and monitoring the correct application of the resources because in this way they pay for the construction of the Merida of 10 with better opportunities for everyone.

As was timely reported, with the support of a municipal committee and the National Chamber of the Electronics, Telecommunications and Information Technology Industry (Canieti), the Mérida City Council opened the call for the financing of 1,000 laptops for basic level students.

10 million pesos were allocated to this education support program, which is carried out in a partnership scheme between families and the City Council. The funds allocated to this plan are part of the spending programmed for the Carnival, reassigned for social and educational support.

“Computer at home” was created in order to help reduce school dropouts and encourage children and young people in Mérida to continue their studies.

As part of the program, the City Council grants a 40% subsidy for each personal computer, as well as a 60% credit to return in monthly payments of 525 pesos for one year. The approximate cost of the computers that are delivered is from 10,000 to 14,000 pesos due to their high performance technical characteristics.

