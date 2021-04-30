Merida City Council celebrates Children’s Day with different activities

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (April 30, 2021).- Strengthening the social fabric from childhood is essential to build a solid sense of community, with the formation of better citizens focused on the collective well-being and the city they inhabit, and in this context, the City Council develops specific activities for the children’s sector.

Mayor Alejandro Ruz Castro indicated that for the City Council it is essential to care for the children and adolescents sector because they are the citizens who will take over the city in a few more years.

In the framework of the celebrations for Children`s Day, the City Council will carry out a series of activities aimed at the child and youth sector, which will be carried out in virtual and face-to-face formats, the latter with reduced capacity keeping all sanitary measures.

“Girls and boys are going through an atypical childhood, since they were the most affected by the confinement they experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, transforming their usual routines, that is why we consider it important to adapt the celebration of Children’s Day to the new reality ”, stressed the Councilor.

He mentioned that in this vein, to this program of activities called “Children`s Day, we celebrate, we learn and we take care of ourselves” are added the Municipal DIF and the Directorate of Culture.

Film series, virtual puppet and music program

The Directorate of Culture will offer a cycle of cinema, puppets, and music from Wednesday 28th and will conclude on Sunday 2nd May.

For this purpose, the video room of the Centro Cultural de Mérida “Olimpo” and the Centro Cultural del Sur, the latter located at Calle 165 # 304 E, between 84 A street and 84 B street of the Emiliano Zapata Sur II neighborhood, They will open their doors with controlled capacity, to offer free cinema functions, aimed at the whole family.

For both cases, the City Council provided sanitary filters at the entrances and the use of face masks is mandatory, as well as maintaining a healthy distance.

At the same time, a virtual program of puppets and music will be offered that will be broadcast on the Facebook page “Mérida is Culture.”

The activities will take place in the afternoons, at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

To consult the complete program, citizens can enter the website of the Mérida City Council: www.merida.gob.mx, and on the Facebook page, Mérida is Culture.

