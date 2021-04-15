Merida citizens pay tribute to Pedro Infante with virtual activities

Today is one more death anniversary of the Mexican idol

Mérida, Yucatán (April 15, 2021).- Coronavirus pandemic continues, but this will not prevent today Thursday, April 15 Yucatecans to remember Pedro Infante on his death anniversary number 64.

As every year, events were prepared to remember the idol of México, and in 2020, the tradition must have been 27 years old, but the pandemic prevented the celebration and were suspended.

However, this 2021 a series of activities was prepared that will be broadcast on the internet.

Since 1993, residents of “La Socorrito”, on Calle 87 by 54 in Downtown Mérida, where the plane in which Pedro Infante was traveling fell and the idol of Guamúchil lost his life 64 years ago, meet and perform a series of events in his memory.

But this year, only one wreath will be placed without an audience and without a speech, which will be broadcast live on social networks and other websites.

Likewise, at 8 o’clock in the evening, a live broadcast with singers is scheduled to be held on the Facebook page “Tribute to the death of Pedro Infante”, who will pay tribute to him.

The accident

It was on April 15, 1957, when a four-engine plane in which Pedro Infante was traveling fell on Calle 54, right at the corner with Calle 87 in the second square of Mérida’s Historic Center, actor Pedro Infante died along with four other people.

The fall and subsequent explosion instantly annihilated Pedro Infante and his flight companions, Víctor Vidal and Marciano Bautista, as well as a young woman named Ruth Rosel, who was in a nearby courtyard, and the adolescent Baltazar Martín, who along with some friends came over to see what had happened.

It should be noted that Pedro Infante acted in more than 60 films (starring in most of them), and from 1943 until his death he recorded approximately 314 songs of the ranchero musical genre.

On the following Facebook page you can review the activities that will be held to commemorate the idol this Thursday.

