Member of Morena’s brigade assaults a senior citizen.

Elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City (SSC CDMX) attended to an elderly man who denounced aggressions by Morena party brigades at the Benito Juárez area. After arriving at the scene, they detained an elderly person, who was placed at the disposal of the civic judge.

MEXICO CITY (Agencies) – Police reports state that the man identified as Alejandro, 71 years old, requested the presence of the capital police when a Morena brigadista beat him. According to the complaint, the man did not want to receive them at his home and did not want to provide personal information, which caused the two to start arguing.

The Welfare Secretariat announced at the beginning of March 2020 that 25 thousand brigadistas would be deployed to guarantee the dispersion of social programs during the contingency generated by the COVID-19 coronavirus. It explained that the agency’s workers would not stop work during the emergency to comply with the dispersion of resources and guarantee support to the most vulnerable people in the country. This is not the case.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments