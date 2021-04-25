Member of Morena’s brigade assaults a senior citizen.

Elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City (SSC CDMX) attended to an elderly man who denounced aggressions by Morena party brigades at the Benito Juárez area. After arriving at the scene, they detained an elderly person, who was placed at the disposal of the civic judge.
MEXICO CITY (Agencies) – Police reports state that the man identified as Alejandro, 71 years old, requested the presence of the capital police when a Morena brigadista beat him. According to the complaint, the man did not want to receive them at his home and did not want to provide personal information, which caused the two to start arguing.
The Welfare Secretariat announced at the beginning of March 2020 that 25 thousand brigadistas would be deployed to guarantee the dispersion of social programs during the contingency generated by the COVID-19 coronavirus. It explained that the agency’s workers would not stop work during the emergency to comply with the dispersion of resources and guarantee support to the most vulnerable people in the country. This is not the case.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Flying to MEXICO in 2021 (things you need to know before you go)
HOW I TRAVELED TO MEXICO in.
-
Yucatan restaurant owners endorse new measures for the yellow traffic light
The Yucatan restaurant sector endorsed the.
-
Best types of Real Estate to invest in during 2021
What won’t be on the agenda?.
-
As travel rebounds, airlines are pushing fares higher
U.S. airline executives are the most.
-
Man who kicked and hit a woman in a soccer stadium; is an employee of Morena.
So far, MORENA has a former.
-
Neighborhood Doctors and Private Practices: Mexico’s Forgotten Heroes of the Pandemic
WHO ranks Mexico as the deadliest.
-
From Telcel to Bimbo, large companies switch to renewable energy from the CFE.
According to the Business Coordinating Council,.
-
Tacos al pastor stand causes long lines in Germany.
A Mexican taco stand in Berlin.
-
“The Zaldívar Law, a frontal attack on the rule of law” – Human Rights Watch
The “Zaldívar Law is a frontal.
-
Yachts, boats, and catamarans manufacturing plant to open in Yucatan
The American company Invincible Boats will.
Leave a Comment