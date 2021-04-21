Margarita cocktail to beat the Yucatàn heat

Mèrida, Yucatàn (April 21, 2021).- The creation of the Margarita cocktail dates back to 1942 in a cantina (bar) in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It is considered the most popular cocktail in Mexico and can be found in any bar or restaurant where it is offered as an aperitif. Usually served in a single glass, it is a hat-cut designer glass, usually with a cobalt blue rim.
This recipe is for the Classic Margarita Cocktail, with its combination of tequila, lemon juice, natural syrup, and triple sec, although you can also use Cointreau, garnished with orange or lemon slices. Today there are endless recipes for a margarita, found in flavors such as chaya, mango, strawberry, pineapple, cherry, endless possibilities, and combinations to prepare a cocktail, but, I am old-fashioned and I take the classics. Be careful drinking this cocktail, it is a bit strong.
Have fun responsibly!
How to prepare a Margarita Cocktail
INGREDIENTS
SYRUP:
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1 cup of water
MARGARITA COCKTAIL:
- 1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice plus extra for brushing
- 1 tablespoon of sea salt
- 2 tablespoons of natural syrup *
- 1 cup of crushed ice
- 4 tablespoons Noble Reposado tequila
- 1 ½ tablespoons triple dry liqueur
- 1 slice of lemon to decorate
STEP-BY-STEP ELABORATION
NATURAL SYRUP
- Combine the sugar and water in a small saucepan and place over medium-high heat. Stir until the sugar has dissolved and the syrup forms. About 3 minutes. Chill before using to make the cocktail.
MARGARITA COCKTAIL
- Brush the rim of a cocktail glass with lime juice. Spread the salt on a small plate and dip the edge of the glass into it to cover it. Set aside in the refrigerator.
- Put some ice in a cocktail blender and add the remaining ingredients.
- Cover and shake vigorously until a mist forms on the outside of the mixer.
- Add to the prepared cocktail glass and garnish with a lemon wedge.
NOTES*
The recipe is from Mexico, the cookbook indicates to use 1 ½ tablespoons of syrup. I adjusted it to my liking and to suit my homemade syrup recipe.
You can buy the natural syrup at your local supermarket or make the above recipe the way I make it at home; You’ll have enough syrup to make 8 margaritas or reserve it to sweeten your favorite tea or beverages.
Source: Mèxico en mi cocina
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
