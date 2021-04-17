Manatee sighting on the beaches of Telchac Puerto, Yucatán

It is very uncommon for this species to be seen off the coast of Yucatán
A Facebook user shared this photo of a manatee that he says he saw in Telchac Puerto. Photo: (Social media)
Telchac Puerto, Yucatán (April 17, 2021).- Sometimes fantastic things happen to us in the least thoughtful moments and places, and this time it was the turn of an employee of the Dzemul municipal government to experience something like this.
Through his Facebook account, Ventura de Jesús Casanova Cauich told what happened to him this Friday, April 16th, while he was walking along the Yucatecan coast.
“What my camera captured the image of a beautiful manatee in Telchac Puerto,, ” wrote the official.
So far it is unknown what the marine animal was doing there, as it is not common to find them. It should be remembered that in July of last year two specimens of manatees, mother and calf, were reported near Uaymitún.
Environmental investigators tried to rescue them, but upon reaching the reported area, they were gone.
Manatee stranding
In another special case of manatees in Yucatán, in December 2019 one of these animals was found dead, stranded on a beach in Las Coloradas.
Despite the beautiful experience recounted above by Mr. Ventura, meeting non-domestic animals is not always pleasant.
For example, this Thursday in Progreso a person who was cleaning his backyard was bitten by a crocodile, and it is not known how the reptile came into the victim’s house.
Captan manatí en las playas de Telchac Puerto (video de Ventura de Jesús) pic.twitter.com/GyYH4XJzW4— novedadesyuc (@NovedadesYuc) April 16, 2021
They photograph manatees on the beaches of Telchac Puerto (video of Ventura de Jesús) pic.twitter.com/GyYH4XJzW4
– novedadesyuc (@NovedadesYuc) April 16, 2021
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Super Typhoon Surigae rapidly intensifies to a Cat. 5 near the Philippines
Super Typhoon Surigae surged in intensity.
-
Uptown kindergarten shut down in Merida for operating without complying with health regulations
Mérida: For offering preschool service in.
-
Lady finds corpse while walking her dog in La Joya de Opichén park
Mérida, Yucatán (April 17, 2021).- On.
-
Raúl Castro’s resignation from the Communist Party ends an era in Cuba
Raúl Castro, first secretary of the.
-
National Guard agents arrested for extortion in Cancun
Cancun, Quintana Roo (April 17, 2021).-.
-
Video shows Chicago teenager wasn’t holding gun when shot by cop
A 13-year-old Latino boy from Chicago.
-
How will Vladimir Putin respond to US sanctions?
On Thursday, April 15th, the US.
-
Ch’uy Aktún: The Jaguar Grotto in Ticul
Ticul, Yucatan (April 16, 2021) (Carlos Augusto.
-
The First Caribbean Journalism Festival will discuss feminism
The event will take place from.
-
Fonatur cuts down endangered vegetation in Cancun’s hotel zone
Cancun, Quintana Roo (April 16, 2021).-.
Leave a Comment