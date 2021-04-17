Manatee sighting on the beaches of Telchac Puerto, Yucatán

It is very uncommon for this species to be seen off the coast of Yucatán

A Facebook user shared this photo of a manatee that he says he saw in Telchac Puerto. Photo: (Social media)

Telchac Puerto, Yucatán (April 17, 2021).- Sometimes fantastic things happen to us in the least thoughtful moments and places, and this time it was the turn of an employee of the Dzemul municipal government to experience something like this.

Through his Facebook account, Ventura de Jesús Casanova Cauich told what happened to him this Friday, April 16th, while he was walking along the Yucatecan coast.

“What my camera captured the image of a beautiful manatee in Telchac Puerto,, ” wrote the official.

So far it is unknown what the marine animal was doing there, as it is not common to find them. It should be remembered that in July of last year two specimens of manatees, mother and calf, were reported near Uaymitún.

Environmental investigators tried to rescue them, but upon reaching the reported area, they were gone.

Manatee stranding

In another special case of manatees in Yucatán, in December 2019 one of these animals was found dead, stranded on a beach in Las Coloradas.

Despite the beautiful experience recounted above by Mr. Ventura, meeting non-domestic animals is not always pleasant.

For example, this Thursday in Progreso a person who was cleaning his backyard was bitten by a crocodile, and it is not known how the reptile came into the victim’s house.

