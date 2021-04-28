Man who killed Rodolfo the dog in Sinaloa to preventive prison

SINALOA, (April 28, 2021).- After a hearing of more than five hours that was held privately at the request of the defense, a control judge issued preventive detention for José “N”, accused of killing the dog Rodolfo Corazón in Los Mochis, Sinaloa.
This precautionary measure will last for one month while the complementary investigation is completed.
The death of the animal caused outrage and several demonstrations, as the man killed the dog with an ax for allegedly biting his girlfriend, who published photographs of her injuries and said that medical attention cost him eight thousand pesos.
This case set a precedent in terms of animal cruelty in the state of Sinaloa and the rest of Mexico.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Sectur and the government of Yucatán will redesign Tianguis Turístico 2021 concept
During the WTTC summit, the governor.
-
How do illegal real estate dispossession networks operate in Yucatán and Quintana Roo?
In the case of Yucatán, a.
-
The candidacy of William Pérez Cabrera (PRI) in Kanasín, Yucatán is withdrawn by electoral authorities
Mèrida, Yuc., April 28, 2021, (LA.
-
Yucatecan Astronomer Eddie Salazar Gamboa designated Distinguished Teacher 2021
Mérida, Yucatán, April 28, 2021, (YUCATAN.
-
Huge alligator invades soccer practice in Florida (VIDEO)
In footage shared on social media,.
-
Work in synergy, key in the management of the pandemic and the recovery of tourism (Mauricio Vila Dosal)
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (April 28, 2021).-.
-
Ciudad Caucel stalker caught on video gets arrested by SSP agents
MÉRIDA, Yuc., (April 28, 2021)- The.
-
Pill to treat Covid-19 could be ready by the end of 2021: Pfizer CEO
April 28, 2021, (FORBES).- Most importantly:.
-
Thinking of cruising this summer?
After more than a year without.
-
Authorities shut down another clandestine party in Tulum
Tulum, Q. R., (April 27, 2021).-.
Leave a Comment