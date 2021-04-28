Man who killed Rodolfo the dog in Sinaloa to preventive prison

SINALOA, (April 28, 2021).- After a hearing of more than five hours that was held privately at the request of the defense, a control judge issued preventive detention for José “N”, accused of killing the dog Rodolfo Corazón in Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

This precautionary measure will last for one month while the complementary investigation is completed.

The death of the animal caused outrage and several demonstrations, as the man killed the dog with an ax for allegedly biting his girlfriend, who published photographs of her injuries and said that medical attention cost him eight thousand pesos.

Photo: (Yucatàn al minuto)

This case set a precedent in terms of animal cruelty in the state of Sinaloa and the rest of Mexico.

