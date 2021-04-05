Luxury resorts in Mexico are ready to welcome tourists from all over the world

After more than a year of shutdowns, lockdowns, border closures, and so much more, many Americans are overwhelmingly ready to travel again—and are already putting down their money.

A recent survey from Tripadvisor reveals that half of U.S. respondents (50%) are planning a trip this spring through May 31. And Americans are gaining confidence in travel abroad. Nearly half (45%) of U.S. travelers surveyed say they are planning to travel internationally in 2021, and 14% global respondents have already booked an international trip this year.

Tourism in Mexico has its worst nightmare in the pandemic, but some niches have found room to grow. This is the case of the luxury segment in Los Cabos, where the number of tourists still remains well below pre-COVID-19 levels, but it is compensated because the travelers it receives are staying longer and spending more.

This impulse stems from the implementation of a reopening in phases under a public-private model, says Rodrigo Esponda, general director of the Los Cabos Tourism Trust (FITURCA), one of the few private tourism promotion schemes that has been maintained after the disappearance of the Tourism Promotion Council of Mexico.

In the case of the segments with greater purchasing power, there was an increase in their participation in total tourists. On the one hand, the segment with incomes greater than $ 200,000 per year – just over 10 million households in the United States, says Esponda – went from concentrating 15% of tourists to a total of 18.5%, while the income segment of more than half a million dollars increased its share by more than three times, rising from 1.5% to 5%.

With this, even the segment of tourists who arrived in private planes grew 20%, accumulating 60,000 travelers, who were attracted by a strategy-oriented in the digital field.

