Lady finds corpse while walking her dog in La Joya de Opichén park

Mérida, Yucatán (April 17, 2021).- On the night of Friday, April 16th, the corpse of a woman was found in an advanced state of decomposition, and showing signs of violence, in the La Joya Paseos de Opichén subdivision in Mérida.

The discovery was made by Mrs. Alejandra C., 42, who was walking her dog in La Joya Park, located at Calle 35 by 97.

The body, apparently of a young woman who was dressed in shorts and a tank top, was found in a hollow, which led to a large number of residents coming out of their homes to see what was going on, and of course, they were astonished by the case, something totally unpercedented in the area.

So far the victim has not been identified nor is the cause of death known, so we will have to wait for the official information.

Due to these events, two streets in the area were cordoned off by agents of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), while the body was being removed by forensics experts and the corresponding investigations were being carried out.

