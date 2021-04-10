Julián Zacarías kicks off political campaign for the reelection in Progreso

Progreso, Yucatán, April 9, 2021. Early on Friday, April 9th, Julián Zacarías Curi, candidate of the National Action Party for the municipal presidency of Progreso, began his political campaign in the western area of ​​the port, specifically in the fishing refuge known as “La Caleta”; site where one of the main activities of the economy of the Yucatecan peninsula takes place: fishing.

With a positive and persevering attitude that characterizes him, Zacarías Curi, carried out his first proselytizing activity, in a different dynamic due to the current pandemic, that is, accompanied by a small group of supporters as well as the also candidates María del Carmen Ordaz Martínez, for the deputation of the Federal District II, and Erik José Rihani González, for the local deputation for the IX District.

During their passage through the cove, the applicants greeted various workers, to later travel by boat to the Puerto de Abrigo de Yucalpetén where they had the opportunity to hear the words of support from men and women from the nearby coastal communities, which are also dedicated to the fishing industry.

During the event, not to lower their guard with preventive measures due to the COVID-19 issue.

Upon arriving at the park, the candidate for municipal presidency expressed his gratitude to those who have supported him in his exercise as a public official and have witnessed his results and efforts in favor of the municipality.

“It only took a year and a half to realize the potential that our municipality has. And this 2021 is the year of the consolidation of all the projects that I have announced and that will generate sources of employment, employment that it is necessary in these times of uncertainty ”, the mayor expressed.

Similarly, he recalled that in the most difficult moments, he and his team made up of men and women committed to their work, went house to house to bring support to hundreds of families, and, at the same time, rebuilt the port.

“We came with a very hard synergy of work for the entire municipality of Progreso and its communities, and what no one would have expected happened: the pandemic and then five meteorological phenomena,” said Zacarías, and then encouraged the attendees to support him, so he can continue to strengthen the municipality.

“I am very clear about the path, and what I need is the support of all of you”, he said.



The mayor of Progreso concluded by highlighting that: “once again I am going to tell you: I am not going to fail you, I will continue working every day, every night, shoulder to shoulder so that Progreso’s progress continues to advance.”

