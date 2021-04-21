Judge grants first provisional suspension against national mobile phone registry

It was the same judge who granted last month the first suspensions against the CFE electricity reform promoted by AMLO.

April 21, 2021 (FORBES).- A federal judge has granted the first provisional suspension against the National Register of Mobile Phone Users, considering that said measure would affect the rights of the user and would not necessarily contribute to reducing crimes.

Juan Pablo Gómez Fierro, head of the Second District Court in Administrative Matters, Specialized in Economic Competition, Broadcasting, and Telecommunications, argued that this measure exempts the complainant from their obligation to register their data before the registry and lose their telephone line.

Although the judge acknowledged that the reform seeks to protect data and combat insecurity, he warned that it does not fully guarantee that a crime is investigated in a better way.

“This District judge warns that the measure consisting of the delivery of personal and biometric data to register a mobile telephone line in the PANAUT, could not be suitable or proportional, since there is no direct or causal relationship between the existence of this register and a better investigation and prosecution of crimes, that is, the degree of accomplishment of the end pursued will not necessarily be greater than the impact on the rights mentioned above, ” says Gómez Fierro.

An incidental hearing will be held on April 27 to assess whether to grant a definitive suspension.

Gómez Fierro is the same judge who granted last month the first suspensions against the electricity reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

