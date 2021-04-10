Jorge Luis Lavalle Maury is the first detainee due to Emilio Lozoya’s complaint

Marco Antonio Fuerte Tapia, Control judge of the Federal Criminal Justice Center of the Reclusorio Norte, imposed on Jorge Luis Lavalle Maury, former senator of the PAN political party, preventive detention for risk of escape, in which it is defined whether or not he will be linked to a process by criminal association, bribery, and money laundering.

The investigation arose as a result of the complaint filed last August 2020, by Emilio Lozoya, former director of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), for acts of corruption to approve the energy reform, in order to access a criterion of opportunity in the Odebrecht and Agro Nitrogenados cases, that are still under investigation.

“The designated legislators had a very aggressive attitude since they even threatened to boycott the energy reform if they did not receive their bribes,” said Lozoya, who has denounced 70 people, and now Lavalle Maury becomes the first to be arrested.







