Jalisco family kidnappers finally released them safe and sound

Jimena and Julio Alberto Villaseñor narrate how they lived the 17 days of kidnapping; municipal police from Acatic municipality of Jalisco State participated in his disappearance; Government qualify their release as ‘a miracle’

JALISCO, (April, 13, 2021).- After 17 days of kidnapping, after being intercepted by municipal police in Acatic, Jalisco, Jimena describes his release and that of his family as a miracle.

“It is a miracle, more than a miracle for us much more, because it is something impressive not to know if you were going to live or die. The police officers intercepted us saying that there was a lawsuit such as theft of the truck, we didn’t even know what it was happening and at that moment it was too scary ”, she said.

Jimena and Julio Alberto Villaseñor, also released, recounted how since their abduction they did not know where they would be transferred and they feared for their lives, as well as those of the two minors who accompanied them.

They also commented that during the 17 days they were in the hands of their captors, they were tied up, with their eyes covered, and they were also psychologically tortured.

“We were in the same house, but in different rooms. They didn’t beat us, they didn’t do anything to us, ‘they took good care of us’, I would say, despite the situation, they gave us three meals a day, water, we were allowed to go to the bathroom. But they say anything either, we spent the whole day locked up ”, recalled Juan Alberto.

For her part, Jimena recognized that the kidnappers never hurt the two kidnapped children and they were given whatever they wanted.

The minors were the first to be released and the first was a one-year-old 6-month-old girl, in a vacant lot in the municipality of La Barca.

“They told me they were going to hand her over to my relatives, but of course I was in solitary confinement and I didn’t know if it was true or not, but they gave me their word and they kept it, thank God,” Jimena recalled.

Julio Alberto considered that his release and that of his family was largely due to the media impact of the case since even their captors told them that they should thank God for the opportunity of regaining their freedom.

The family was left in a vacant lot with money to take a taxi, not knowing where they were, they began to walk aimlessly until they reached a gas station in Zapotlanejo, near the community of La Laja, where they asked the operator for help to get a taxi.

This Saturday the seven Acatic municipality policemen were linked to the process for the crime of forced disappearance of people and aggravated forced disappearance of people.

“I do not remember face or anything of the Police, but I hope they are who they say they are and that only God forgives them,” said Jimena.

Source: Excelsior

