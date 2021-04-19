Intense season of rains and cyclones forecast for Campeche

The number that is expected at this time could increase in a few months

Campeche, Camp. (April 19, 2021).- Civil Protection Authorities in the State of Campeche reported that the 2021 rainy and tropical cyclone season will be very intense.

This forecast indicates that 17 tropical cyclones could occur throughout the region along the season, of which 9 could be tropical storms, 4 could be category 1 and 2 hurricanes; and 4 can become category 3, 4 or 5 hurricanes,” informed Hugo Villa Obregón, director of hydrometeorological risks at the Campeche Civil Protection Secretariat.

Historical data on hurricane seasons per year indicates that there could be an average of 12 tropical cyclones, the increase in high temperatures that exist in much of the Eastern Atlantic has caused unusual hurricane activity in recent years.

In 2020, 31 tropical cyclones were recorded, the most intense tropical cyclone season since 2005.

“It is important to mention that it is not possible to know in advance what dates and in which places these tropical cyclones may impact, therefore, it is not possible to know for sure whether or not any of these tropical cyclones may affect the state of Campeche,” added Hugo Villa Obregón, director of hydrometeorological risks of the Secretariat of Civil Protection of Campeche. Civil Protection

Civil Protection authorities urged citizens to be prepared before the start of the 2021 season rainy and tropical cyclone season that begins on June 1.

It is recommended to have on-hand lamps and battery-powered radio, important documents in a sealed plastic bags, non-perishable food, potable water, and locate the shelter closest to your home.

Tape the windows, safeguard your personal belongings and turn off the switches and close the gas taps,” said Rosa Contreras, a citizen of Campeche. “Before all this happens, you have to fill up with provisions, the basics, pick up what the documents are and put them in plastic, lift them up, and put them nearby,” concluded Armando Brito, a citizen.

Because it is an early-stage forecast, this number of potential tropical cyclones could increase as June approaches.

