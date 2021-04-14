‘INE: I believe you’; Internet users demonstrate their support for Mexico’s National Electoral Institute

“INE is above the parties and we will enforce the law,” said the President of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova.
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 14, 2021).- The National Electoral Institute (INE) demonstrated the strength of its values by resisting the siege of leaders and supporters of Morena, and even the president of the republic Andres Manuel López Obrador. Last night the electoral body ratified the cancellation of the candidacies of Félix Salgado Macedonio and Raúl Morón to the governorships of Guerrero and Michoacán, respectively, for not presenting pre-campaign spending reports.
The candidacies of Salgado and Morón were denied by six votes to five after the federal Electoral Tribunal asked the Institute to specify the seriousness of the offense committed and the sanction that the applicants should receive.
📑 Confirma @INEMexico cancelación de registro de candidaturas por omisiones en materia de #fiscalización. https://t.co/84QUcanYju pic.twitter.com/0rN7okACtD— @INEMexico (@INEMexico) April 14, 2021
@INEMexico confirms the cancellation of the registration of candidatures due to omissions in # control.
The session was framed by a unanimous rejection of the councilors (both those who voted for or against) the threats made against the electoral body and members of the General Council, by Salgado himself and other Morenista leaders.
“The INE is not against anyone, whoever says otherwise is simply lying. The INE is against whoever violates the law, so no one is going to intimidate these electoral councilors, not even with direct and illegal threats.
“Nadie nos va amedrentar, con amenazas claras y directas… No se va a caer en provocaciones y sostener que no hay condiciones… el INE está por encima de las partes y haremos que se cumpla la ley”: Lorenzo Córdovahttps://t.co/IeR5rvx6ct pic.twitter.com/bAIxn8MOWY— RadioFórmula Morelos (@RadioFormulaMor) April 14, 2021
” No one is going to intimidate us, with clear and direct threats … They will not fall into provocations and maintain that there are no conditions … the INE is above the parties and we will enforce the law”: Lorenzo Córdova.
His partner, Ciro Murayama, accused Morena of abusing his power as a government party to disqualify and threaten to impeach them.
In addition to Córdova and Murayama, counselor Jaime Rivera, as well as counselors Carla Humphrey, Dania Ravel and Claudia Zavala, voted in favor of the refusal to register.
Félix Salgado trusted that the Court will restore his candidacy.
INE victory celebrated by Mexicans
In social networks the celebration for the cancellation of the candidates was immediate, with the hashtags, #FelicidadesINE, #ElINE, #YoSiTeCreoINE, #SomosINE, #GraciasINE.
Felicidades @INE !!! Por encima de la ley NADIE!!! #INE le quita definitivamente su candidatura a Félix Salgado Macedonio— Sigrid Knopp (@Sigridknopp) April 14, 2021
#YoDefiendoAlINE pic.twitter.com/4KrIfhynyr
Congratulations @INE !!! Above the law NOBODY !!! #INE definitively removes his candidacy from Félix Salgado Macedonio. A minute of applause for Mexico! We count all.
Gracias INE por defender la Democracia, por hacer justicia a las Mujeres y Niñas de Guerrero. pic.twitter.com/WXmVgy3pSJ— Condesa🛡⚔Tapatía❤2021 LegiOnLine👸🏻👑🇲🇽❤🇺🇸 (@CountessTapatia) April 14, 2021
Thank you INE for defending Democracy, for doing justice to the Women and Girls of Guerrero.
Gracias INE, especialmente a los seis consejeros que ni se dejaron amedrentar ni estan coludidos con Calígula.#YoDefiendoAlINE #MorenaYaSeVa #LigaDeGuerreros pic.twitter.com/uPKuHULEgB— Jorge Battleborn 🏴☠️🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@Batt1eborn) April 14, 2021
Thanks INE, especially to the six councilors who neither allowed themselves to be intimidated nor are in collusion with Calígula.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
