INAH workers demand better working conditions at archaeological sites

Members of the SNDTSC requested tools to work; acceptance of INAH prevented the closure of archaeological sites in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán (April 19, 2021).- Last week, non-compliant employees belonging to the National Democratic Union of Workers of the Ministry of Culture (SNDTSC) obstructed the entrance of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) facilities in Yucatán. They demanded that the requests they made since last year be met, such as personal protective equipment and a higher budget. However, they didn’t get any of those petitions.

After warning with closing several archaeological zones in the state of Yucatán, such as Chichén Itzá, Uxmal and Dzibilchaltún; and after hours of dialogue with leaders of the Ministry of Culture and INAH itself, the workers reached an agreement with the authorities.

Through the Facebook account of the SNDTC workers, they reported that the federal authorities yielded to comply with the requirements set forth in the National Petition Document: «[…] so at this time we can report that agreements have been reached that allow sign a Minute with the SNDTSC and thereby lift the actions that began on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 «.

Therefore, it is expected that the following dates will conclude the negotiations satisfactorily between workers and authorities, with which the threat of obstructing the work of the INAH in Yucatan or of closing the archaeological zones to visitors would disappear; with the purpose that “[…] they will listen to us in our demands […]“, the SNDTSC workers add in networks.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







