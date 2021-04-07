In Tulum, Cofepris suspend five hotels and two illegal parties

Cofepris (Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks) assured that it is very difficult to avoid such events; however, operations will continue in the Tulum area.

Tulum, Quinatana Roo, (April 07, 2021).- “A total of five hotels and two clandestine parties were shut down in Tulum last weekend because of different anomalies that contravene the preventive measures of Covid-19”, announced Alfonso Bastos Flores, in charge of the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) in Tulum.

He explained that as a result of this vacation period they intensified the operations with coordinated actions between agencies such as Cofepris, Ministry of Finance and Planning (Sefiplan), Department of Inspection, Directorate of Civil Protection and the Quintana Roo Police.

He indicated that the tours were part of the periodic surveillance in places of reference and with a history of massive events, as well as a consequence of citizen complaints.

Among the suspended lodging centers are Coco Tulum, Teetotum and Selina, which are located in the hotel zone, specifically in the well-known Punta Piedra, while clandestine parties were detected one heading to Cobá and the other on the road to Akumal.

He pointed out that these events are very difficult to avoid, which is why they have only focused on human surveillance and with the help of a drone that flies over communities such as Muyil, Chemuyil, Akumal, and Macario Gómez, where these massive and clandestine events commonly occur.

He recognized that it is practically impossible to avoid parties in these inaccessible areas because there are unconscious people who still do not respect the preventive measures of Covid-19 and added that they will continue to carry out these operations with the different orders of government and invited the population to denounce the events that exceed the allowed capacity.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments