In Mèxico, nine minors disappear every day: REDIM

At the national level, Quintana Roo concentrates 0.4 percent of the cases

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (April 22, 2021).- The report of the Network for the Rights of the Child in Mexico (REDIM), points out that at the national level, nine people between 0 and 17 years old are reported missing, not located, or located, daily. Of the total cases, Quintana Roo concentrates 0.4 percent, with 58 cases; Yucatán 1.1 percent and Campeche, 0.1.

In the report entitled “Children and adolescents disappeared in Mexico” prepared by REDIM with information from the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), from January 1 to April 16 of this year there are 958 girls, boys, and adolescents reported missing, not localized, or localized.

“Since there is a registry (1971), 73,884 girls, boys and adolescents have been reported in this situation, and one in five of these people were still missing or not located until April 16, 2021, that is, a total of 14,698,” the report cites.

At the national level, 80.1 percent of these people are located; but for every 100 that were reported, one was found dead. “In total, 640 girls, boys, and adolescents reported as missing or not located, have been found dead until April 16, 2021.”

The worst scenario is in the State of Mexico, because of the total of the country, one in four goes missing there, which means 23.2 percent; while one in 10 occurs in Tamaulipas, and 6.8 percent in Jalisco.

With these data for each federative entity, Quintana Roo locates 58 cases of girls, boys, and adolescents, reported missing, not located, or, located until April 16 of this year, which are 0.4 percent of the total of the country; Yucatán, with 156 reports, has 1.1 percent and Campeche, with 18, 0.1 percent.

As for people located in Quintana Roo, there are 978, 1.7 percent; in Yucatan three thousand 447, 5.8 percent; and 479 in Campeche, which is 0.8 percent.

Regarding minors who were found dead, in Quintana Roo they accounted for two, 0.3 percent of the national total; in Yucatan, there are four, 0.6 percent; while in Campeche, there are no records at all.

In the case of Quintana Roo, last January, the head of the People Search Commission, Luz Margarita González López, affirmed that derived from a context analysis, there was a slight increase of 10 percent in the number of young people who are reported as missing, whose reasons are related to the pandemic and particularly to the confinement.

Source: La Jornada Maya

