In Cozumel, 120 people have been arrested during the pandemic for not wearing a facemask

Cozumel, (April 15, 2021).- So far in the pandemic, Cozumel municipal police have transferred an approximate of 120 people before the civic judge for refusing to use the mask. However, only four of them have been fined for these causes, therefore, feeling violated by being fined 800 pesos, they have filed a complaint with the offices of the Adjunct Office of the National Human Rights Commission in Cozumel.
Approximate numbers that were provided within the Public Security Directorate, refer that about 120 people, including four foreigners, were detained and transferred in front of the civic judge, for various administrative offenses, among them, refusing to wear the facemask and reject the one provided by the authorities.
Of this niche of offenders, four were fined 800 pesos for these causes, and for other reasons, such as driving while intoxicated, drinking alcoholic beverages on public roads and offenses against authority.
According to Marimar Barrera, in charge of the CNDH (National Commission for Human Rights) offices on the island, four citizens came to file their respective complaints, stating that they feel their rights and guarantees are being violated. According to the official, they were advised and complaints from each of them were received.
The official mentioned that the complaints are being addressed and they have made recommendations to the police corporation
She reported that these complaints were received during 2020, months after the start of the pandemic. She stressed that the action of the authority must be duly founded and motivated, and first of all, give the indication to those who refuse to wear the mask that its use is mandatory in the state. And in case you forgot it, or you don’t have the resources to buy one, it’s provided to you free of charge.
Finally, she said that most of the disagreements are due to the arrests that the authorities carry out for not complying with the established schedule of the restriction of mobility.
Source: Yucatán a la mano
