In Campeche, two cases of B.1.351 C variant of SARS Cov-2 have been detected

Campeche, Camp., April 30, 2021 (EL FINANCIERO).- The COVID-19 virus maintains its presence in the Campeche state, and derived from the genomic surveillance carried out by the National Institute for Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (INDRE), the variant of the SARS Cov-2 virus was detected in two VOC samples. B.1.351. C, which has been detected in more than 70 countries.
The Ministry of Health urges the population not to relax preventive measures, to strengthen health protocols and strictly apply social distancing, as well as to reduce mobility as much as possible.
Faced with the appearance of this variant in Campeche, the State Health Safety Committee called on the population to attend to and punctually apply the corresponding health protocols.
Several studies have determined that this variant has a higher level of contagion, for which the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies it as “worrying”, as well as it is important to emphasize that the RT-PCR test is still sensitive in the identification of positive cases, with the support of INDRE.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Drug seizure and 2 arrested during a police operation in Merida’s Vergel II neighborhood
Mérida, Yuc., April 30, 2021 (SIPSE).-.
-
A national earthquake drill will be carried out on Wednesday, May 19
The National Civil Protection Coordination (.
-
More than 930 thousand doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Mexico
Two shipments arrived in Mexico City.
-
Hugo Lopez-Gatell states that about 600 children have died from Covid-19 in Mexico
MEXICO CITY, April 30, 2021 (SIPSE).-.
-
In Yucatan, alert for cases of stomach infections
Mèrida, Yuc., April 30, 2021 (REPORTEROS HOY).
-
Sanborns closes 12 stores after losing 196 million pesos in the first quarter of 2021
MEXICO CITY, April 30, 2021, (EL.
-
Eco-Friendly Homes, the latest Real Estate trend in Quintana Roo
Trying to be more environmentally aware.
-
2.5 billion USD will be invested by WTTC members in four Mexican states
Member companies of the World Travel.
-
Quintana Roo returns to orange at the epidemiological traffic light
Cancun, Q. R. (April 30, 2021).-.
-
Trouble sleeping? Sleep “like a baby” with a guava leaf tea
Mèrida, Yuc., April 30, 2021, (REPORTEROS.
Leave a Comment