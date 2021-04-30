In Campeche, two cases of B.1.351 C variant of SARS Cov-2 have been detected

Campeche, Camp., April 30, 2021 (EL FINANCIERO).- The COVID-19 virus maintains its presence in the Campeche state, and derived from the genomic surveillance carried out by the National Institute for Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (INDRE), the variant of the SARS Cov-2 virus was detected in two VOC samples. B.1.351. C, which has been detected in more than 70 countries.

The Ministry of Health urges the population not to relax preventive measures, to strengthen health protocols and strictly apply social distancing, as well as to reduce mobility as much as possible.

Faced with the appearance of this variant in Campeche, the State Health Safety Committee called on the population to attend to and punctually apply the corresponding health protocols.

Several studies have determined that this variant has a higher level of contagion, for which the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies it as “worrying”, as well as it is important to emphasize that the RT-PCR test is still sensitive in the identification of positive cases, with the support of INDRE.

