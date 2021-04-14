In 1975, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II visited Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 14, 2021).- Prince Philip of England, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died this Friday, April 9, at the age of 99 and on the occasion of his death, we remember the time that the English Royal Couple visited Yucatán.
From February 24 to March 1, 1975, Queen Elizabeth II of England visited Mexico for the first time alongside her husband Felipe of Edinburgh.
During those 6 days they visited some of the most representative cities of Mexico such as the capital of the country, Quintana Roo, Guanajuato, Oaxaca and of course Yucatán.
President Luis Echeverría received the couple and several banquets were offered in their honor, in which the sovereign tasted Mexican cuisine.
On her last day of visit to Mexico, the queen and the prince were in Yucatan, where due to the warm weather, the sovereign changed her dress twice.
During their stay in Yucatán on February 27, 1975, the sovereigns of England were in the archaeological zone of Uxmal and later they went to inaugurate the Zoological Park “La Reina” in Tizimín, while Carlos Loret de Mola Mediz ruled.
Prince Felipe was only passing through Mérida years ago, when in 1964 he set foot in Mérida to go to Mexico City. Situation that was repeated in 1970, where he shared some words to those who received him on his trip.
Source: Yucatán al momento
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
