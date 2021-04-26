Iconic Yucatecan singer-songwriter Sergio Esquivel dies at 75

Along with Armando Manzanero, Sergio Esquivel was one of the most important composers in the Yucatan.

Mèrida, Yucatàn, April 26, 2021, (LA JORNADA).- This Saturday, April 24, the Yucatecan singer-songwriter Sergio Esquivel passed away. This was reported through their official social networks.

“He died at home, in peace, without pain, while sleeping in the company of his family,” the publication mentions.

In the publication issued shortly before noon, the broad musical legacy left by Sergio Iván Esquivel Cortés, who was born in 1946, a native of Ticul, Yucatán, was highlighted; and also of life for those who knew him.

“He left in peace with life, with peace in his heart and with the joy of knowing that throughout his life he managed to reach so many people and share his message of love for life,” the message reads.

His wife Celia, with whom he had been married for 50 years, his children Kathy, Sergio, and Daniela, as well as their grandchildren Regina and Marco Polo thanked the innumerable expressions of affection they have received this day.

Sergio Esquivel was the fifth of ten children of the Ticuleño couple formed by Professor Enrique Esquivel Encalada and Mrs. Carmen Cortés Martínez.

He recorded more than 20 albums as a performer and the songs he created that total more than 350 have been performed by important singers from Mexico, such as José José, Emmanuel, Christian Castro, Marco Antonio Muñiz, Lupita D’Alessio, among others.

Esquivel was the creator of the Fifth Generation Composers Workshop, a school from which many of the current values ​​of Yucatecan composition have emerged. He was also an active member of the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico.

