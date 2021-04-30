Hugo Lopez-Gatell states that about 600 children have died from Covid-19 in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, April 30, 2021 (SIPSE).- During the morning conference at the National Palace, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell reported that about 600 minors (boys and girls) have unfortunately lost their lives due to the Covid-19 virus.

In the press conference of President López Obrador, the Health official said that these 600 patients who have lost their lives “in childhood” show that compared to the deaths of adults, it is a limited condition in that regard.

#Nacional || 600 niños han fallecido en México a causa del Covid-19, informa López-Gatell



El funcionario dijo que las principales afectaciones en la población infantil por la pandemia son psicosociales, debido al deceso de familiares y el confinamiento.https://t.co/DBbvPnJod6 — Vivo Noticias Veracruz (@VivoNoticiasVer) April 27, 2021

600 children have died in Mexico due to Covid-19, reports López-Gatell The official said that the main effects on the child population by the pandemic are psychosocial, due to the death of family members and confinement.

Psychological affectation in students

Lopez-Gatell explained that in addition to the SEP there is a plan for the next return to classes, which will detect psychological affectations at an early age caused by confinement and death of family, education workers, or friends.

“The SEP has psychologists who attend the first line of containment.”

“The educational system has the capacity and the well-trained necessary personnel. What is new is the articulation between the SEP and the SSA with a vision of the well-being of the families.” Hugo López-Gatell

The undersecretary explained that the opening of schools has the mechanisms for detecting problems and transferring the child population to the corresponding mental health services.

