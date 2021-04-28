Huge alligator invades soccer practice in Florida (VIDEO)

In footage shared on social media, Toronto players can be seen posing for photos from a distance as well as screaming and shouting as they scramble away from the reptile.
A man in a golf cart can also be seen trying to usher the alligator off the training pitch.
Toronto FC was training in Orlando due to COVID-related travel restrictions and they were preparing to play against Cruz Azul of Mexico, in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 27th; a game that by the way, Toronto FC lost 3-1.
