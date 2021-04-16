How will Vladimir Putin respond to US sanctions?

On Thursday, April 15th, the US government blacklisted Russian companies, expelled Russian diplomats and prohibited US banks from buying sovereign bonds from the Russian central bank, national wealth funds and the Ministry of Finance.
The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will decide how to counteract the sanctions imposed by the United States, although he did not give signals on deadlines, a day after the government of President Joe Biden applied a series of punitive measures against Russia.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was evaluating its response.
Peskov added that the Kremlin had yet to decide on Putin’s possible participation in a US-led climate summit.
Their views do not agree categorically when it comes to creating mutually beneficial relationships and taking into account the interests of others, “said the spokesman on the relations between Putin and Biden.Dmitry Peskov
