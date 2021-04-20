How to prepare an authentic Cuban Mojito

Mérida, Yucatán (April 20, 2021).- The mojito is one of the most popular drinks in the cocktail industry and since its invention, many versions have emerged that vary from the original.

But to really enjoy the flavor of this yummy cocktail, it is necessary to learn step by step how to prepare it, what ingredients it contains, and above all those little tips that Cuban Johan Mallol will give us to prepare a mojito to perfection, energy, and passion that comes directly from Havana.

The mojito, a bit of history

The mojito is not usually considered a classic cocktail but that does not make it less important and in fact, it is perhaps one of the famous due to its popularity, we can say that it directly rivals the Margarita cocktail, the caipirinha, the sangria, the daiquiri, and the pisco-sour.

Origin of the mojito. We talk about Cuba

Cuba is undoubtedly the cradle of the mojito, despite the fact that the exact origin of this classic cocktail is always the subject of debate.

One of the stories tells that the mojito dates back to the 16th century, it is believed that its roots even go back to the year 1586, when a group of pirates called it ” El Draque “, in honor of the English pirate and slave trader Francis Drake.

Whatever the origin of its name, the mojito was made with tafia, a primitive predecessor of rum, a cane brandy, using other ingredients to disguise its harsh taste.

There is no doubt that the drink improved substantially during the 19th century, with the introduction of copper stills and the aging process that led to the modern form of rum.

This cocktail became known as the drink with ‘ a mojo ‘, and when pieces of lime are added, colloquially it is called Mojito.

How to make the perfect mojito

To prepare a perfect mojito you will need 6 essential ingredients: quality ron, mint, fresh lime, white sugar, ice and soda.

Without them, it would be impossible to achieve a true mojito. I leave you with the step by step to prepare a mojito in conditions, no strange bowl of university parties or excessive birthdays.

An easy to understand cocktail, with a good balance between acid, sweet and aromatic, perfect to celebrate and refresh.

Preparation of the official Cuban mojito recipe

There is an official recipe, that of the IBA (International Bartender’s Association) , although I trust more the good judgment of the bartender Johan Mahol.

A ‘standard’ size mojito but, yes, totally irresistible! You will have it ready in just five steps, prepare it with love and care to really enjoy a Cuban experience.

Ingredients

2 teaspoons white sugar

8 spearmint leaves (2 sprigs of mint)

30 ml of lime juice

60 ml. Cuban rum

1/2 lime sliced ​​or quartered

120 ml. Soda (Sparkling water with siphon)

Crushed or crushed ice

A few drops of angostura (optional)

Much of the secret of a mojito is spearmint (spearmint is a type of mint), although I like the flavor and aroma that spearmint gives it, making it better tasting. During the maceration, be careful not to destroy the leaves, the idea is that their aromas and essences are released. We put sugar at the bottom of the glass. The glass must be glass, Collins type, or Fizz type. The mojitos are made directly in the glass, without the need for a shaker. Pour in the lime juice and with the pestle or a bar spoon, dilute the juice with the sugar. We tap the mint leaves to release their aroma and mash them a little with a pestle, pressing them against the sugar at the bottom. They should not be totally broken and crushed, because then the mojito is unpleasant to drink. Add the pieces of lime to the bottom of the mojito and add a few touches of mortar to release its juice a little. These pieces of lime will give it a more acidic and even more aromatic touch, but you must be careful since for many it can be too acidic. We pour the rum and fill the glass with crushed ice. Using plenty of crushed ice is the best option as the ice occupies larger dimensions in the glass and makes it cooler. Fill the cocktail with soda until complete, a few drops of angostura (optional), and stir gently. Never add bitter, or ginger ale, lemonade, or tonic to the preparation, do not spoil the mojito (if not, you’d better go without soda). The soda will cool the mojito more quickly.

We decorate with a branch of mint or spearmint, a slice of lime and serve with a straw.

Remember that the mojito recipe belongs to the glorious Cuban school …and now you have the base from which to start. Enjoy wisely.

Source: Recetas de rechupete

The Yucatan Times

