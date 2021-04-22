Guacamole, where it comes from and how it’s made?

  • Expat Community,
    Originally from Mexico, it has become an international dish that is easy to prepare.

    Mèrida, Yucatàn, (April 22, 2021).- Avocado is a food that has many properties for health since it is an excellent source of healthy fats, potassium, and fiber. In addition, it stands out for its high levels of vitamins C, E, K, and B-6. But in addition to being a very healthy food, it also has a very smooth flavor and texture.

    One of the most common uses of avocado is to make guacamole, a dish native to Mexico that is popular around the world today. Although it is usually eaten with Mexican food, it is currently also enjoyed in a wide variety of ways, forms, and situations.

    The origin of guacamole

    The Aztecs were the first to conceive this food, who called it āhuacamolli, which translates as “avocado sauce”. It began to be made before the 15th century, since the avocado is a food native to the central and southern part of Mexico.

    When the Spanish conquerors arrived in the Americas they were delighted with the dish. As the avocado was not grown in Europe, they tried to prepare it with other foods, but the taste was not satisfactory and finally, they decided to bring the avocado to Europe for cultivation.

    The modern guacamole

    Today, avocado is still the star ingredient in guacamole. In addition, the plate includes other native foods of Mexico, such as onion and tomato. To increase the flavor, lime juice, garlic, coriander, and salt are usually added.

    The most common way to consume guacamole is as a complement to Mexican food, such as tacos, tostadas, and tortillas, or corn nachos. However, it has also become a very versatile food, it can be added to an egg toast or even a hamburger.

    How to prepare it at home

    Although you can buy ready-made in the supermarket, guacamole is always richer when it is prepared at home. In addition, it is a very easy dish to prepare, since it has few ingredients and you do not have to cook.

    To make guacamole at home, you need:

    • 3 large (and ripe) avocados
    • A small minced white (or purple) onion
    • 1 minced garlic clove
    • 2 tablespoons of lime juice
    • salt and pepper
    • Fresh coriander
    • Some recipes often add a touch of cumin.

    Ideally, prepare the guacamole in a mortar, but if you don’t have one, you can do it by hand. Also, it can be prepared in a large bowl with a fork or, if you prefer a more fluid consistency, like cream, use a food processor.

    Combine all the ingredients except the coriander and mash or mix until everything is well incorporated and the desired texture is achieved. In the end, add a little chopped coriander and mix well with a spoon.

    Tips and recommendations

    It is always better to consume the guacamole immediately after its preparation since the avocado oxidizes and takes a slightly brown color. As for the ingredients, you can add other foods to give it a different touch, such as a little chopped tomato or fresh chili, which will add a spicy touch. Some people prefer to substitute lime juice for orange juice, as it provides significant acidity, but also sweetens the dish a little more.

    Source: The Gourmet Journal

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



