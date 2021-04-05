Grupo Xcaret would file a lawsuit against the father of minor killed by water filter

Cancun, Quinatana Roo, (April 05, 2021).- In social networks, it emerged that Grupo Xcaret would be in plans to sue Doctor Miguel Ángel Luna Calvo, father of Leo, the minor who died in Xenses Park.

According to information from local media, the company would denounce the doctor for defamation, in addition to hindering the medical work towards his son.

As it will be remembered, the case of Leo Luna was all over the media last week since he died after being sucked by a water filter that had no cover, or warning, inside an artificial river which is one of the attractions of the Xcaret Park.

In recent days the father declared that the company forced him to sign a letter of forgiveness so that they could hand over the body of his son.

The doctor caused a greater impact on social networks, since he assured that they did not allow him to give a report either and that he had to kneel to be able to get his son’s body.

For such statements now the Xcaret Group would be planning the lawsuit.

So far this information has not been confirmed by Xcaret group though.

Source: Yucatán a la mano

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







