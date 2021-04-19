Former restaurant Harlow reopens under new name and administration

The restaurant will be the branch of the Nabil restaurant originally from San Cristobal de la Casas, Chiapas.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – After the closure of the Harlow restaurant as a result of a conflict between neighbors involving the Canadian citizen Dawn Simmons and Carolina Sánchez, owner of a furniture store in the Palomeque Building located on Paseo Montejo, the place is back in business under a new administration, with a new concept and a new name.

The new owner, Ingrid Tavares Calderón, a native of Chiapas, is a businesswoman, mother of a family who is dedicated to the commercialization of coffee, the operation of a boutique hotel in San Cristóbal de las Casas, as well as a branch of the Nabil restaurant.

In a press conference on Monday, April 19th, Ingrid Tavares explained that Nabil means “noble” and that the type of food that they serve there is Mediterranean, specifically Lebanese with an influence of regional Mexican food.

Chef Mario Broca described the dishes displayed for the press, and mentioned the Mexican-Lebanese fusion that characterizes the restaurant’s menu:

Mediterranean Nachos with pita bread (Photo: TYT)

The restaurant becomes the first branch of this restaurant in the city of Merida.

Greek salad with beef (Photo: TYT)

The Nabil restaurant has a Mediterranean concept with influence on Lebanese food.

When asked about the incident in which the previous owner was involved, Nabil owner Ingrid Tavares declared that she does not know anything about that situation, that she just learned about the business opportunity, and decided to take it. And then, she stated that she also decided to keep part of the staff that used to work there, because her intention is to help the Yucatecan families that depend on the salary of these workers.

Some members of the press insisted on questioning Ingrid on that matter, but her answer was the same, she has nothing to do with previous situations in that restaurant, she is opening today under a new name and administration.

Nabil restaurant is located on Paseo de Montejo # 475-C (between 37 and 39), Col. Centro.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments