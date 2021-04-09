Former NFL player commits suicide after killing five people in South Carolina

The victims of the shooting are a married couple, their 9 and 5-year-old grandchildren and an employee of the home where they resided

April 09, 2021.- The gunman who shot dead five people, including two minors, in South Carolina on Wednesday was former NFL (National Football League) player Phillip Adams, who committed suicide last morning, they reported this Thursday local media.

The York County (South Carolina) sheriff’s office, quoted by the media, reported that they found the body of the suspect in his parents’ home, near the scene of the shooting.

Adams’s alleged victims were a married couple, their two grandchildren, ages 9 and 5, and a man who worked at his home, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

A sixth person was hospitalized with “serious injuries,” according to authorities.

These events are added to a series of shootings that have shaken the United States in recent weeks and that have caused at least 24 deaths, ten of them in a supermarket in the town of Boulder (Colorado), where a subject opened fire with an assault rifle.

On March 16, eight people were shot dead in several Asian massage parlors in Atlanta (Georgia). And on April 3, at least three people lost their lives and nine more were injured in two shootings in the US cities of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Tuscaloosa.

Admas was an American professional football player who was a cornerback in the National Football League (NFL). He played college football for the South Carolina State Bulldogs and was drafted in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He also played for the New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, and Atlanta Falcons.

