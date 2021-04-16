Fonatur cuts down endangered vegetation in Cancun’s hotel zone

Cancun, Quintana Roo (April 16, 2021).- The National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur) carried out maintenance tasks in the laying of the “ciclovía” of the Cancun hotel zone, to prevent the weed from spreading, however, it carried out pruning of mangrove and chit palm species, considered endangered species.

The works were carried out in at least one kilometer, in the section that goes from kilometer zero to Puerto Cancún, cutting palm stems, mangroves and secondary vegetation that protruded from the road

Both the mangroves and the chit palm, are endemic species of the region and are protected by the Official Mexican Standard O59-Semarnat-2010 .

The Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) has imposed various sanctions in Quintana Roo on individuals who have had the same practices, based on Article 418 of the federal Criminal Code, which imposes up to nine years in prison, depending on the severity of the crime. It is considered an illicit act, to remove or destroy protected vegetation.

For example, last October a group of subjects dismantled mangrove species with machetes in around 100 linear meters, at kilometer 6.4 of the hotel zone. The National Commission for Protected Natural Areas (Conanp) and Fonatur itself filed the corresponding complaints.

In its report, Profepa detailed that the property was closed and announced that those responsible would be punished.

“In accordance with the General Wildlife Law, its regulations, and the provisions of the official regulations, the violations committed may be sanctioned with a fine for the equivalent of 50 to 50 thousand days of the Measurement and Update Unit in force in the City. of Mexico and in accordance with the provisions of Article 418 of the Federal Criminal Code, ” stated the agency at the time.

Likewise, Article 420 bis of the federal Criminal Code provides penalties of up to 10 years in prison – depending on the crime – for those who damage, drain or fill wetlands, mangroves, lagoons, estuaries, or swamps.

Fonatur is the public entity responsible for the maintenance and operation of the Comprehensively Planned Center of Cancun, that is, the hotel zone. Its staff is in charge of the irrigation, pruning, and cleaning of the areas.

When questioning the agency about these events, they responded that “the agency only maintains the landscaped areas along the Kukulcán Boulevard” and pointed out that these areas have been environmentally impacted since the emergence of Cancun.

He assured that staff are constantly being trained in the management of mangroves and chit palms.

Source: Sipse

