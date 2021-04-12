Femicide investigation in Umán; a woman is found dead with signs of violence

Umán, Yucatán, (April 12, 2021).- A woman, until now unidentified, was found dead inside a sample house in the Bicentennial subdivision of this municipality.
According to the first reports, the victim was murdered and tied hands and feet in a property owned by the Grupo Casitas company, located on street 34 and 45, in Uman, Yucatan.
The finding was reported on Saturday, April 10, in the afternoon, and in a matter of minutes, the site was filled with police officers who cordoned off the place and initiated the corresponding investigations.
As it was found out, the woman was an employee of the real estate agency, but when she did not return home after her workday, her sister decided to go looking for her and made the tragic discovery.
Agents from the State Investigation Police arrived at the site, as well as personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) who would be in charge of lifting the body for necropsy.
Source: Reporteros Hoy
