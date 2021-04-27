Félix Salgado Macedonio: Morena considers a woman who was raped “dead”

The CNHJ of Morena states that the woman who filed the formal complaint accusing Salgado Macedonio of rape “is dead”; but the fact is that she is still alive and demanding justice.

April 27, 2021, (SDP NOTICIAS).- The National Commission of Honesty and Justice (CNHJ) of Morena assured that Basilia Castañeda, who denounced Félix Salgado Macedonio of rape, is dead; which is totally false because the woman is still alive.

On April 16, the Morena CNHJ ruled that the complaint against Félix Salgado Macedonio, a former candidate for governor of Guerrero, was dismissed .

Morena: Salgado is no longer a candidate and the victim died

In the resolution of the CNHJ of Morena, it is argued that there are no elements to study the case of grievance. Since Félix Salgado Macedonio is no longer the Morena candidate for the governorship of Guerrero.

“Thus, the defendant in this trial is no longer a Morena candidate for governor of Guerrero, thus leaving the third grievance wielded by the plaintiff without foundation.” CNHJ

In addition, in the document, the CNHJ of Morena assures that Basilia Castañeda has been dead since November 14, 2020. However, the victim is still alive.

“However, on November 14, 2020, the unfortunate death of the plaintiff was announced through social networks,” said the CNHJ of Morena

Victim denounces that Morena’s resolution is a threat

In January 2021, Basilia Castañeda requested a sanctioning process against Félix Salgado Macedonio for gender violence.

However, on February 27, the CNHJ of Morena declared Salgado Macedonio’s grievances related to gender violence “unfounded and inadmissible” .

In a statement, Basilia Castañeda, and her legal team, assured that the resolution of Morena’s CNHJ that “considers her dead” could be considered as a death threat.

“The CNHJ of Morena files its complaint arguing that Basilia Castañeda Maciel has died, which can be assumed as a death threat by MORENA against Basilia,” a Press Release said.

In addition, the legal team of Basilia stated that the CNHJ did not investigate any of the points that the victim requested, and even if Salgado Macedonio is not a candidate, the crime should be investigated, and if the Morena member is found guilty, he must be punished.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments