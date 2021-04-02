“Fatal accident due to human error” – Xenses by Grupo Xcaret.

QUINTANA ROO Mexico (Grupo Xcaret) – Grupo Xcaret’s Xenses Park released a new communiqué regarding the death of a 13-year-old last Saturday at the Riviera Maya recreational center.

In it, the company attributed the fatal event to “human error when making unauthorized repairs in the area.” This is the first time, five days after the event, that the park refers to the accident’s causes. In the message released yesterday, they admitted the fact.

According to the bulletin, “the river is a floating attraction with a depth of 60 centimeters. In the terms in which it usually operates, it does not represent any risk for visitors. However, a human error caused the failure that led to this accident. Our safety protocols were immediately activated, and on-site paramedics were on the scene…”.

“We immediately initiated an investigation to determine the causes of what happened. We reviewed our procedures with our Corporate Safety area. In conjunction with the Engineering and Advanced Maintenance department, we are analyzing alternatives to ensure that this can never happen again…We were able to determine a human error in making unauthorized repairs in the area of the accident,” they said in their release.

In the text released, the company, which belongs to Grupo Xcaret, once again regretted “deeply the accident that occurred on March 27 in our facilities. That led to the death of the minor who was visiting the park with his family”.

The bulletin repeats some lines of the one published initially, which has already been removed from its Facebook page, such as “in the more than 30 years that Grupo Xcaret has been operating parks, during which we have received more than 45 million people, there has never been an event of this nature”.

In its message, the company expresses its “total willingness to collaborate with the competent authorities to clarify any responsibility.”

As we reported, the child played in one of the park’s water attractions when he was absorbed by one of the water filters. This caused him serious injuries. The boy was taken to a clinic in Playa del Carmen for medical attention, but although they managed to stabilize him, he died the following day.

