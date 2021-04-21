Family identifies murdered woman on Paseos de Opichen Park

Mèrida, Yucatàn (April 21, 2021) (PRESIDIO).- Relatives confirmed the identity of the woman whose body was found last Friday 16th, in the La Joya, Paseos de Opichén subdivision, south-west Mérida. Is about María Guadalupe de Los Angeles May Che, 20 years old, who was an employee of a gas station.

Leaving her job a week ago was the last time she was seen alive. His relatives presume a homicide and there is a suspect related to the events, who has already given his statement to the authorities and is not in custody. The relatives of María Guadalupe, are originally from Mérida, and they identified the clothes Maria was wearing at the time of her death. It was her mother who had the painful task of identifying her at the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service of the State Attorney General’s Office.

Due to its complete state of decomposition, it was thought that it would be a difficult task because the body was unrecognizable, however the lady knew from the first moment that it was her. She was able to confirm her identity due to the clothes she was wearing, her hair and mustard-colored sandals with a bow, she also had her cell phone with her when she was found.

Since April 8, her family did not know about her. Her last communication was by WhatsApp message. They are sure that she was murdered because Lupita had no illnesses, so they rule out that she died of natural causes. His opinion contrasts with the version offered by the Prosecutor’s Office in recent days, that the body had no traces of violence and suggested that it was not femicide.

For her family, the main suspect is a former co-worker with whom the young woman shared a house, named José Can Canché, 33 years old. The girl lived with her father in the Paseos de Itzincab subdivision, but she moved to the Diamante Paseos de Opichén subdivision, where Can Canché offered her a space for rent.

The Diamante subdivision is close to La Joya where the rotting body was found by a neighbor who was walking her pet and who had already passed through the same point two days before, so it is ruled out that the young woman had died there.

She met her roommate at the gas station where she currently worked, at the “Gulf” service station located in Ciudad Industrial, on International Avenue at the Umán exit. Lupita had been working at the same gas station for one or two years, where she met José, who recently quit his job at that service station. It was there that Can Canché passed by her at the end of her work shift and it was the last time they saw her alive.

They point out that the suspect has fallen into contradictions because he first confirmed to the mother of the now-deceased that he picked her up and took her home, where she changed clothes and left without saying where she was going. Later he declared to the authorities “that he did not know anything about her, that for a week he did not know her whereabouts, and that he had not seen her wallet or money.

“The investigation file is open for kidnapping and femicide. However, there is still no detainee, nor has his mother María Che been informed of the progress in the investigations. The Prosecutor’s Office argues that they cannot detain the suspect because the case is in progress, the body is decomposing and they need to carry out a DNA test to confirm the identity. This process could take from 4 days to a week, according to the authorities. And meanwhile, the mother’s victim is going through a painful process of legal proceedings regarding the case of the body found that had remained a mystery until today.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments