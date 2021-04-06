Extreme heat in Mérida: the thermometer could reach 43+ degrees Celsius

Starting this week, the heat would return with intensity to the Yucatan Peninsula, with temperatures above 40°C in Campeche and Yucatan.

MERIDA Yucatan (Meteored.mx) – From the middle of this Easter week, the third heat-wave of the year will begin in the Yucatan Peninsula in the region, which will be much more intense than the previous ones, says meteorologist Juan Antonio Palma Solís, coordinator of Meteored.

In a press release, the population is advised to take precautions, as the mercury column will easily cross the 40-degree barrier. In the city of Merida, the thermometer is expected to reach extremes of about 43 degrees.

A new anticyclonic circulation is expected to begin to dominate over the area, giving rise to stable weather and avoiding the arrival of cold fronts to our geography. This will cause temperatures to rise significantly starting tomorrow, reaching highs of 40 to 45 degrees by the weekend, especially in areas of central, southern, and western Yucatan, as well as most of Campeche.

An intense warm wave is a forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula. Take your precautions. Details are given to you by our meteorologist Juan Antonio Palma. The wind factor could reach 50 degrees. The Yucatan Peninsula will have its third warm wave so far this year, with temperatures that could reach values close to 45 degrees.

In addition to the extreme heat, winds from the south are expected of more than 50 kilometers per hour and an arid environment, a condition that will maintain a high risk of fires in the peninsular zone. In coastal areas, it is recommended to take precautions due to strong winds.

Likewise, it is essential to take preventive measures due to UV indexes reaching very high to extreme levels. This heat wave could last until next week, possibly extending the environmental conditions already described for an extended period.

It is not excluded that some heat records will be reached or even surpassed in the region during this extremely hot period.

Frontal system in the Gulf of Mexico

Likewise, starting this weekend, a frontal system will approach the center of the Gulf of Mexico. It will influence the Peninsula, especially favoring strong thunderstorms, accompanied by gusts of wind and isolated hail.

The heat-wave is not expected to stop, as high temperatures will continue to be present, even with the rains.

On the other hand, the following high temperatures were recorded yesterday: Ciafeme Uady nororiente with 31.8 degrees, Observatorio suroeste Conagua 32 degrees; Gerpy poniente Conagua, 31; Progreso 28.6; Río Lagartos, 28.7; Tantankín, 33.1; Tizimín, 30.4, and Valladolid, 33.5.

