Extreme heat for the Yucatan Peninsula today.

MÉRIDA Yucatan (CONAGUA) – Yesterday, Saturday, the highest temperature of the current hot and dry season was recorded in Mérida. The Yucatan Peninsula was the warmest place in Mexico, with 40°C and a thermal sensation of 44.4°C. The thermometer registered 40.5 degrees Celsius at the Ciafeme Uady, and Gerpy Conagua stations, reported meteorologist Juan Vazquez Montalvo.

Today, Sunday, is expected to be very hot to extremely hot with clear to partly cloudy skies with hot south and southeast wind.

Temperatures today are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius for Merida and 38 degrees for the coast. A heat perception index of 44 degrees Celsius is expected.

Minimum temperatures at dawn are expected to be between 21 and 26 degrees and maximum temperatures of 37 to 41 degrees in the early afternoon.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments