Europe wants 1.8 billion vaccines available by 2023

The European Commission (EC) will negotiate with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer-BioNTech the purchase of 1.8 billion doses of the second-generation Covid-19 vaccine, that is, capable of fighting virus variants, by 2022 and 2023, they indicated to Efe European sources.

The intention of the Community Executive is to also buy 900 million doses and another 900 million optionally.

“We have to prepare for the next stages of the pandemic in 2022 and 2023. Production capacity is still limited and we have to anticipate,” said the sources.

In addition, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have applied to the US authorities for approval for emergency use of their vaccine against Covid-19 for children between 12 and 15 years old, after demonstrating that it is 100 percent effective in this group. old, according to a statement released this Friday, April 9th.

