Erosion damages summer houses on the Yucatan coast

Progreso, Yucatán, (April 14, 2021).- Erosion continues to be a problem for beach houses in Progreso and its surrounding communities, as in several areas along the coast, the sea directly impacts the foundations of buildings.

Given the lack of coastal vegetation and the poor location of properties on the seashore, water has become a serious problem for the bases of beach constructions in areas of Progreso and coastal police stations, because the onslaught of the waves causes along with the sand, the gradual erosion of the constructions, compromising the stability of the structures and damaging the foundations.

The constant and direct contact of beach houses with the ocean water causes erosion in these properties, where the waves and the wind have demolished walls, fences, stairs, and other structures (in some cases the whole house).

According to data from environmental authorities, the problem of erosion in these homes lies in their erroneous location, as they were built right on the coastal dune, a site that should never have been occupied, because it naturally functions as a line of defense for breaking the waves. so that the water stays in the sandy areas.

However, in Chuburná, Chelem, in the eastern part of Progreso, Chicxulub Puerto, and also in some parts of Telchac, the houses are located right on the seashore, on beaches much less than 10 meters wide, so they directly suffer the effects of the storm surge and winds due to north effects and other meteorological phenomena.

In addition to this situation, as indicated, the felling and elimination of vegetation on the beaches have led to the worsening of the environmental impact on the coastal areas, since there are no natural systems of accumulation of sand, a function that the flora of the area should be fulfilling. a place that also in times of meteorological phenomena becomes a barrier to storm surge, preventing it from impacting the coastal dune itself with greater force.

Faced with these situations, the authorities in the matter have taken actions such as the placement of spurs, installation of tubes in the sea as “wave breakers” and filling works in various beach areas, however, this constant struggle with climate change, only seeks to reduce its impact somewhat; Therefore, by 2050, it is estimated that the demolition of the front-line houses could be necessary in order to protect the natural balance and safeguard the physical integrity of their occupants.

At various points in the ports of Progreso, many houses eliminated the entire sandy area, and with the rainy season, the weather conditions become a determining factor.

