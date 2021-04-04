Election campaigns begin in Mexico.

Today the political campaigns for federal deputies begin in Yucatan and throughout the country, as part of the most critical electoral process in Mexico’s history.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – The parties’ candidates will begin their tours throughout the Yucatan territory in search of the vote on June 6th. Five federal districts are being disputed in the state, two in Merida and the remaining three in Valladolid, Ticul, and Progreso.

The federal election’s main issue is the composition of the next lower congress, with an opposition seeking to obtain a majority and act as a counterweight to Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Morena and its allies hope to preserve their current hegemony to continue approving the so-called “4T” initiatives.

So far, López Obrador’s government has proven not only to be no different from previous governments, but they have made changes that have harmed the country. Among the failures is the supposed fight against corruption headed by AMLO, who has been involved in very intimate situations such as the millionaire contracts to his cousin, the video of his brother receiving bags of money, and the shortage of medicines in health centers.

If AMLO’s government wins the legislatures, they intend to increase taxes, including taxes on fortunes, inheritances and give even more power to the Mexican Army.

PAN, PRI, PRD, PT, PVEM, Morena, Movimiento Ciudadano, Encuentro Solidario, Fuerza por México and Redes Sociales Progresistas will participate in the federal elections.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments