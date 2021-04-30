Eco-Friendly Homes, the latest Real Estate trend in Quintana Roo

Trying to be more environmentally aware is likely something that we all think of, whether it’s actively recycling, not using straws in our drinks, or trying to create less paper waste.

It’s the small choices made every day that add up over time to make a true impact, especially when communities join together to make those improvements, like the beach cleanup efforts in Puerto Morelos, which have helped gain our beaches more Blue Flag Certifications for cleanliness than any other resort destination in Mexico

When it comes to homes, having eco-friendly practices is equally important, and either purchasing new construction homes in Puerto Morelos that have adopted more environmentally conscious elements or by making those changes in existing homes, we can not only have a positive impact on the planet but on ourselves. Here are just a few ways eco-friendlier homes can benefit you.

– Locally sourced materials not only have less distance to travel, meaning there is less expense spent on shipping costs, but they are often more suited to the local climate. For example, Parota wood is locally sourced, affordably priced, very durable in our jungle and beach climate, and offers additional resistance against pests like termites. As an extra bonus, it is an easy-care wood and beautiful in any home.

– Energy efficient appliances and solar additions save you money every month. Invertor air-conditioners and energy efficient bulbs will help lower your monthly energy expenses. Water-saving shower heads and toilets will save you on your water bill and function almost identically to their more wasteful counterparts. And condominium buildings that use solar energy to power common areas can serve to lessen monthly Homeowners Association fees.

– Having a greener home adds lasting value to your property. Today’s buyers, particularly those that are first-time homeowners, are attracted to eco-friendly homes, in Puerto Morelos and elsewhere, because they not only save money on monthly utility bills but also are in line with the core personal values of living more consciously and responsibly.

