Eclipses 2021, which ones will be visible in Mexico, and when are they taking place

One of the four astronomical events, one will be a total eclipse of the Sun.

Mèxico, April 27, 2021, (TELEVISA).- Unlike other years, 2020 had an important activity in terms of eclipses, concluding with a total of six; however, 2021 will only have four.

Eclipses are not unpredictable like earthquakes or other natural events. Thanks to the study of space, NASA is able to establish dates, times, and places in which these events can be seen, either lunar or solar and by 2021 a total of four will be visible two lunar and two solars.

The first eclipse of 2021 will take place in the month of May, specifically on May 26th. It will be a total lunar eclipse and it can be seen in America, Australia, East Asia, and the Pacific.

A few days later, on June 10th, the second eclipse will take place, although this will be of the Sun and will be annular. In this case, the regions that will be able to enjoy the show will be parts of North America, Europe, Asia, and northern Greenland, Canada, and Russia.

On November 19th, the third eclipse of 2021 and the second lunar of the year will take place. Unlike the first, this will be partial and can be seen in: America, northern Europe, eastern Asia, Australia, and the Pacific.

And for December 4, 2021, one of the events that most surprises, amazes, and likes humans will take place: a total eclipse of the Sun. However, this can only be seen in a few parts of the world, specifically in: Antarctica, southern Africa, and the southern Atlantic.

In order to better enjoy these eclipses, for all those who cannot see them live, we will have to wait for the photographic and video galleries, which are always spectacular.

