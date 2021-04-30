Drug seizure and 2 arrested during a police operation in Merida’s Vergel II neighborhood

Mérida, Yuc., April 30, 2021 (SIPSE).- The result of the search operation at a property in the Vergel II neighborhood, in the East of Mérida, carried out on Wednesday, April 28, by personnel from the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, was of two people detained -a man and a woman-, and the seizure of three kilos of marijuana, doses of the synthetic drug known as crystal and cocaine, as well as cash and other artifacts.
Personnel from the Attorney General’s Office, supported by agents of the National Guard, Army, Navy, and the Ministry of Public Security carried out an intense operation on Wednesday, April 28th, in a house in the Vergel II neighborhood, of Mérida.
The mobilization of federal agents took place on Calle 27-B by 10-B of that neighborhood, which caused alarm among residents, who commented that it could be an operation against drug trafficking.
The FGR confirmed yesterday that it was the fulfillment of a judicial order requested by the Federal Public Ministry based on an investigation that indicated the property in question as a drug’s point of sale.
The search warrant was granted by the Specialized Judge in the Accusatory Penal System, for the probable commission of a crime against health in the aforementioned property.
Derived from a citizen complaint, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), the Federal Ministerial Police and experts from the Coordination of Expert Services of the FGR, with the help of personnel from the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), Secretariat of the Navy (Semar ), The National Guard (GN) and the State Public Security Secretariat (SSP) carried out the judicial proceeding.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
A national earthquake drill will be carried out on Wednesday, May 19
The National Civil Protection Coordination (.
-
More than 930 thousand doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Mexico
Two shipments arrived in Mexico City.
-
Hugo Lopez-Gatell states that about 600 children have died from Covid-19 in Mexico
MEXICO CITY, April 30, 2021 (SIPSE).-.
-
In Campeche, two cases of B.1.351 C variant of SARS Cov-2 have been detected
Campeche, Camp., April 30, 2021 (EL.
-
In Yucatan, alert for cases of stomach infections
Mèrida, Yuc., April 30, 2021 (REPORTEROS HOY).
-
Sanborns closes 12 stores after losing 196 million pesos in the first quarter of 2021
MEXICO CITY, April 30, 2021, (EL.
-
Eco-Friendly Homes, the latest Real Estate trend in Quintana Roo
Trying to be more environmentally aware.
-
2.5 billion USD will be invested by WTTC members in four Mexican states
Member companies of the World Travel.
-
Quintana Roo returns to orange at the epidemiological traffic light
Cancun, Q. R. (April 30, 2021).-.
-
The ‘Olimpia Law’ which punishes digital violence comes into force in all of Mexico
The opinion was sent to the.
Leave a Comment