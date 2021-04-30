Drug seizure and 2 arrested during a police operation in Merida’s Vergel II neighborhood

Mérida, Yuc., April 30, 2021 (SIPSE).- The result of the search operation at a property in the Vergel II neighborhood, in the East of Mérida, carried out on Wednesday, April 28, by personnel from the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, was of two people detained -a man and a woman-, and the seizure of three kilos of marijuana, doses of the synthetic drug known as crystal and cocaine, as well as cash and other artifacts.

Personnel from the Attorney General’s Office, supported by agents of the National Guard, Army, Navy, and the Ministry of Public Security carried out an intense operation on Wednesday, April 28th, in a house in the Vergel II neighborhood, of Mérida.

The mobilization of federal agents took place on Calle 27-B by 10-B of that neighborhood, which caused alarm among residents, who commented that it could be an operation against drug trafficking.

The FGR confirmed yesterday that it was the fulfillment of a judicial order requested by the Federal Public Ministry based on an investigation that indicated the property in question as a drug’s point of sale.

The search warrant was granted by the Specialized Judge in the Accusatory Penal System, for the probable commission of a crime against health in the aforementioned property.

Derived from a citizen complaint, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), the Federal Ministerial Police and experts from the Coordination of Expert Services of the FGR, with the help of personnel from the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), Secretariat of the Navy (Semar ), The National Guard (GN) and the State Public Security Secretariat (SSP) carried out the judicial proceeding.

