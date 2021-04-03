Donald Trump launches his own “official website.”

UNITED STATES (Agencies) – Former President Donald Trump now has his “official website#. According to the site, which went live Tuesday. The Office of Donald J. Trump is committed to “preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration, while at the same time advancing the America First agenda.”
Trump’s office has also declared the site to be used to “inspire Americans of all walks of life” as the former president seeks to “build a truly great American Future.”
There is also a section of the website dedicated to Former First Lady Melania Trump, who says that she “looks forward to continuing her work on behalf of children and the issues she is passionate about.”
Trump has been banned from all social media sites, after the uprising at the U.S. Capitol which he was impeached for. It is now rumored he will soon be launching his own social media platform. According to his spokesperson, this social media platform will “completely redefine the game.” However, a large part of the American population has a different perception and considers this new social media platform if ever launched, as a place where racists, bigots, and radicals will find a place of encounter.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
North America: A potential niche for Yucatecan investors.
Co-investments between Yucatecan and foreign businesspeople.
-
The hidden secrets of Dzibilchaltún
With an innovative method of his.
-
Intense tourist activity in Yucatan
The city of Merida, beaches and.
-
Disney and Sony charge against Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the US
The US private sector considers that.
-
Campeche’s Feria Zero Waste Comes to a High-Impact Close
Tuesday night, Campeche’s Feria Zero-Waste (FZW) came to.
-
Over 171,000 migrants were apprehended at the US border in March, the highest number in 15 years
Over 171,000 migrants were apprehended at.
-
BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND: SILHOUETTES
“To be truly iconic, you need.
-
Vaccination of older adults begins in Mérida on April 6th
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 02, 2021).- From.
-
AMLO’s son criticized for spending thousands of dollars on Aspen, Colorado snow skiing vacation
Carolyn Adams, wife of José Ramón.
-
The body of a woman who disappeared four months ago in Timucuy, Yucatán was found
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 02, 2021).- After.
Leave a Comment