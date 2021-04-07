  • Entertainment,
    Discover the secrets of Valladolid, one of the Magical Towns of Yucatan

    Valladolid, Yucatán, (April 07, 2021).- A beautiful colonial city, located to the east of the state of Yucatan, is Valladolid; it is located between the city of Mérida and the city of Cancun, a few minutes after the archaeological site of Chichén Itzá.

    Valladolid is considered a Magical Town, a city famous for its gastronomy and for the kindness of its people; there you can find fabulous restaurants and cafes, from regional food to international dishes, as well as hostels and hotels decorated with a colonial touch and good taste.

    ATTRACTIVE

    A good reason to visit the city is the chance to admire its incredible cenotes because in the town and its surroundings there are four cenotes: Samulá, Zací, Xkekén, and Saamal. In addition to its gastronomies, you can try the original dishes of the place such as smoked sausage and lomitos from Valladolid.

    MAIN SQUARE

    Valladolid, la perla al oriente de Yucatán - Mexicanísimo

    It is an excellent place to take a break on its benches, trees, romantic streets and alleys, you can also admire from there the Municipal Palace, the Church of San Servacio, and its distinctive fountain that is a monument to the mestizo from Valladolid.

    FORMER CONVENT OF SAN BERNARDINO DE SIENA

    Ex Convento de San Bernardino de Siena, un impresionante acervo de Taxco, Pueblos Magicos de Mexico

    Located in the Sisal neighborhood, it is the most emblematic building in  the city. Built by the Franciscans, from there they did much of their conversion work to Christianity to the Mayans.

    CHURCH OF SAN SERVACIO

    In addition to being a sacred place and standing out as such, not so Christian events took place inside it. You will also be able to observe the cannons used in 1848 during the War of the Castes.

    DEER HOUSE

    Although it is a private residence, the owners open the doors for tourists as they have the largest collection of Mexican folk art  in private hands. With more than 3,000 private pieces that are really worth visiting. Located next to the municipal palace.

    CAUSEWAY OF THE FRIARS

    This street will show you charming colonial facades and the typical cobblestones of the time, which alone makes it worth exploring. The center of Valladolid has a lot of history to tell. So go back in time and enjoy this beauty legacy of the Franciscans. Located two corners from the Cathedral.

    SAN ROQUE MUSEUM

    Museum where you can learn about the history of Yucatán, mainly that of Valladolid. With magnificent archaeological pieces, such as a serpent’s head carved in stone from Ek Balam, handicrafts, documents and more, you will learn about the regional history. Located at a corner of the Cathedral.

    ZACÍ REGIONAL HANDICRAFTS CENTER

    You should not leave Valladolid without visiting this artisan center where you can appreciate a great selection of the most outstanding products. Admire its articles in wood, leather and straw, but above all, the distinctive embroidered huipiles. Located in front of the Francisco Cantón park.

    HOW TO GET TO VALLADOLID?

    The magical town is located a little less than two hours from the city of Merida. You can take the Kantunil-Cancun highway . You can also check how to go from Mérida to other municipalities in the state?.

    Source: Descubro.mx

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Alejandro

