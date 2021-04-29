DIF Yucatan is ready for the implementation of the new law on the rights of children and adolescents

Mèrida, Yucatàn, April 29, 2021, (YUCATAN AHORA).- After the approval in the State Congress of the new Law on the Rights of Girls and Adolescents, promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF) Yucatán declares itself ready to implement these substantive changes that this new legislation entails, guaranteeing full respect for the principle of the best interests of children.

Among the new legal provisions, which will be implemented within the established timeframe, the change of what is now called the Attorney for the Defense of the Minor and the Family stands out, which will become the Attorney for the Protection of Girls, Boys, and Adolescents and will have technical and managerial autonomy to guarantee the protection of the rights of girls, boys, and adolescents and to coordinate the execution and follow-up of the procedures implemented for the restitution of their rights.

The new Prosecutor’s Office will also be in charge of supervising and certifying the public and private Social Assistance Centers and associations that provide foster care for girls, boys, and adolescents under public guardianship and will keep a record of each one of them.

This law also contributes to expediting the restitution of the right to a family life of infants and adolescents in the state through processes that resolve more quickly the legal situation of girls, boys, and adolescents under public guardianship, whose relatives do not claim their custody or do not know their whereabouts.

Likewise, the new law opens the door in the state to the Foster Family model to provide care, protection, positive parenting. and the promotion of the social well-being of girls, boys, and adolescents for a limited time until an option can be secured. permanent with the family of origin, extended or adoptive.

It should be noted that this new law marks a new chapter in the history of Yucatán, as it conceives girls, boys, and adolescents as subjects of law and contemplates the transition from the Integral Protection Council to the State System for the Integral Protection of Girls, Boys and Adolescents in Yucatán (SIPINNAY), which will be an assistant to the Protection Attorney’s Office, in the mainstreaming of public policy for children and adolescents, by coordinating the efforts and actions of the public institutions and the social sector that comprise it.

The active involvement of this sector of the population in the actions of the State Government will also be facilitated, since four representatives of the State Network of Children’s Broadcasters will be permanently invited to the sessions of the aforementioned organism: a girl, a child, and an adolescent, who will issue opinions to be taken into account, making clear their right to participation.

The Sipinnay will also be strengthened with members of the Electoral and Citizen Participation Institutes of Yucatán (Iepac) and the State of Transparency, Access to Public Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI), as well as the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY) and the State Executive Commission for Attention to Victims (Ceeav).

This new law is the foundation of everything that will continue to be built on the matter so that Yucatecan children and adolescents have a better quality of life with equal opportunities for their growth and development.

