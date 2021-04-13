Cyclists demand respect for the new road structure in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 13, 2021).- With the participation of more than 30 cyclists, this Sunday, April 11 a ride was held in Paseo Montejo as a protest to demand respect for bicycle lanes and safety for cyclists.
The demonstration took place at 7 a.m. in the morning and the cyclists made a route that left the Santa Ana park towards the Monument to the Homeland and back.
The demand is for greater safety for the cyclist because there are many people who due to lack of information, invade the bicycle lanes.
“Lady Ciclovía”
We must remember the case of “Lady Ciclovía”, a woman who parked her vehicle on a Paseo de Montejo bike path and refused to remove it, arguing that she was a lawyer and had the right to leave her vehicle in that area.
Source: Yucatán a la mano
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
