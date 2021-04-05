Crystal Cruises to start cruising in July with Luxury Iceland Expedition



Crystal Cruises will deploy its newest and most expensive ship, the Crystal Endeavor, on its first Crystal Expedition Cruise, a ten-day cruise along Iceland as early as July 17, 2021.

The Luxury Iceland Expedition opens for sale on April 13. Guests are able to add a one- to three-night pre- or post-cruise stay in Reykjavík at Hotel Borg, nearby the Althing, the Icelandic Parliament and more, with private transfers to and from the cruise ship.

The cruise sails round-trip from Reykjavík, making its way around the Arctic Circle and to Iceland’s best destinations, like the Arnarfjördur fjord, the geothermal springs of Vopnafjördur and Seydisfjördur, Flatey Island, Surtsey Island and much more.

Itinerary Map of Crystal Cruises’ Luxury Icelandic Expedition (photo via Crystal Cruises)

From an incredible six-passenger submersible that allows guests to explore the underwater world to the onboard geologists, ornithologists and biologists to learn from, a Crystal Expedition Cruise is an opportunity of a lifetime to learn about the world from seasoned professionals, as well as explore it yourself.

The expedition begins at $13,999 per guest. Guests can receive Book Now Savings of $3,000 for a limited time, as well as other benefits like onboard credit.

The Crystal Endeavor cost about half a billion U.S. dollars to build and was designed to be the best in its class. As a Polar Class 6 ship, it’s able to sail in the Arctic and the Antarctic. Built to accommodate just 200 guests and 200 crewmembers, this spacious ship is perfect for a safe, socially distant cruise. The Luxury Iceland Expedition will begin at reduced capacity.

Reykjavik, Iceland (photo via Crystal Cruises)

“As we prepare to welcome Crystal Endeavor to the Crystal fleet, we share our guests’ great anticipation of this extraordinary new ship and the journeys to come,” said Jack Anderson, Crystal’s interim president and CEO. “We know that travelers have looked forward to this thrilling new way to explore the world with Crystal and, like every Crystal ship that has come before her, Crystal Endeavor will set a new bar for luxury in her market, with onboard accommodations, amenities, spaciousness, experiences and service that are simply unmatched in the industry.”

Guests must be fully vaccinated up to fourteen days prior to boarding any Crystal ship, including the Endeavor. The Crystal Clean+ program will also be implemented throughout each itinerary to provide a safe experience for guests and crew.

Source: Crystal Cruises

