COVID vaccine scam in Mexico City caught on video.

A nurse was denounced in social networks as she tried to scam a senior citizen who was to received his first vaccination.

MEXICO CITY (Social Media) – On Saturday afternoon, social networks denounced the deception of an older man who went to receive his first dose of the covid vaccine at the Biological Sciences unit of Zacatenco.

The user who identifies herself as @aletopia narrated that the affected person was her uncle: “The nurse made him believe that he was vaccinated and only made him a prick with the needle and the syringe has no liquid, it happened at the @IPN_MX in Zacatenco, it cannot be that the health personnel are doing this.”

According to the Mexico City Health Secretariat, the vaccination unit where the events took place is under the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), and the woman who allegedly applied the vaccine is a volunteer nurse from the National Polytechnic Institute.

Él es mi tío y la enfermera le hizo creer que lo vacunaron y solo le hace un piquete con la aguja y la jeringa no tiene nada de líquido, paso en el @IPN_MX de Zacatenco, no puede ser que el personal de salud esté haciendo esto. ¡compartan!#COVIDー19 #SputnikV @Claudiashein pic.twitter.com/2V0qxDR2cl — Aletopia (@aletopia) April 3, 2021

After the man’s niece realized that it was all a set-up, she went to the personnel in charge of the place. The doctor in charge immediately removed the woman from the vaccination area, offered apologies, and then the vaccine was administered to the man, as @aletopia commented in a second message.

“After accusing the nurse, the supervisor acknowledged that it was a ‘mistake’ and that she would correctly apply the vaccine to my uncle. Here the video, and now you can see that the plunger with liquid goes down in the syringe. Please be attentive and do not let this happen to you. It frustrates me because who knows how many people they are not giving it to, and there are two doses, let’s all be attentive that they apply it correctly,” the woman wrote.

A few days ago, a similar situation occurred in Sonora. A nurse pretended to vaccinate a 95-year-old woman but only injected her with air since the syringe did not contain any liquid.

The superdelegate of the Welfare Secretariat, Jorge Taddei, said that it was a “human error,” offered an apology, and then vaccinated the elderly woman.

The reality is, despite what López Obrador and his government preach daily, there are not enough vaccines being given, there is a black market in Mexico for covid vaccines, and as always, corruption is very much present.

