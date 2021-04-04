Covid-19 vaccinations to begin next Tuesday in Merida

Everything seems to indicate that it will be this Tuesday, April 6, when the vaccination process against Covid 19 will begin in the Yucatan capital, starting with adults over 65 years of age.

MERIDA Yucatan (Megamedia) – Some senior citizens who have already registered for the vaccine process indicated that from Tuesday, April 6 to Monday, April 12, from 8 am to 8 pm, will be vaccinated. There will be 16 sites set up, outside of hospitals, which will have support from health sector hospitals in case of need—that information according to a comment from the federal delegate of Bienestar in Yucatan, Joaquin Diaz Mena.

Authorities expect to vaccine 139,000 seniors in the city of Merida. Those who have registered for this purpose will receive a text message via SMS, indicating the vaccination center that corresponds to them, according to the zip code of the address registered for this purpose.

Vaccination will start with the oldest to the youngest persons over 65 years of age, in alphabetical order. Each center will serve an average of 600 to 1,000 people per day.

In downtown Merida the vaccination sites will be the Canaco Servitur, La Inalambrica Sports Complex, the Multifunctional Gymnasium and the ESAY School of Arts at the former railroad station; in the North: the Tecnologico de Merida, the Universidad Modelo and the Centro de Convenciones Yucatan Siglo XXI; in the East: the Conalep Merida I and the Cbtis 95; West: Escuela Secundaria Federal Número 5, Colegio de Bachilleres plantel Chenkú, Casa del Adulto Mayor in Juan Pablo II and Escuela Técnica No. 75 in Caucel, and in the South: Unidad Deportiva Villa Palmira, Polifuncional de San José Tecoh and Escuela Técnica numero 66 in Santa Rosa.

By zip code

The location for each person will depend on the zip code provided at the time of registration.



There will be brigades to vaccinate people who cannot go to the vaccination center due to illness or age, which will have to be arranged at the corresponding center.

The order will be as follows: people whose last name begins with A, B, C, and D, on Tuesday, April 6; E, F, G, and H, on Wednesday 7; I, J, K, and L, on Thursday 8; LL, M, N, and Ñ, on Friday 9; O, P, Q and R, on Saturday 10; S, T, U, and V, on Sunday 11, and W, X, Y, and Z, on Monday 12.

Those responsible for each site will be Sedena, the Yucatan Health Secretariat, IMSS, and Issste.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments